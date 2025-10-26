MEET Jean O’Sullivan new CEO of Bus Éireann

Jean O’Sullivan CEO of Bus Eireann

Jean O’Sullivan takes over as CEO of Bus Éireann from next weekend. Ms O’Sullivan will succeed Stephen Kent, who has held the role for seven years. Kent leaves the company after overseeing expansions in regional services and fleet modernisations, including the introduction of electric buses in urban routes.

Ms O’Sullivan joined Bus Éireann in 2022 as chief people officer, where she led the development of the organisation’s people and culture strategy. She contributed to Horizon 28, the five-year plan for sustainable transport and growth, which targets a 20pc increase in passenger numbers by 2028 through integrated ticketing and rural connectivity improvements. Under her guidance, the company achieved certification as a great place to work, with employee retention rates above 85pc in the last financial year.

The board selected O’Sullivan for her internal experience and prior roles at Enterprise Ireland, where she managed human resources and entrepreneurship programmes from 1999 to 2022. Her appointment aligns with Bus Éireann’s focus on workforce development, as the company plans to hire 500 drivers by the end of 2026 to support service expansions funded by a €150m government allocation for public transport infrastructure.

As of 24 October 2025, preparations for the handover include briefings on ongoing projects such as the integration of Bus Éireann with the National Transport Authority’s leap card system and partnerships for low-emission vehicles. Kent remains in post until the end of October, ensuring continuity in operations that serve over 100m passenger journeys annually across Ireland.

The company operates 18 regional brands and urban services in 20 cities, with a fleet of 1,200 buses. Revenue for the 2024 fiscal year reached €320m, supported by subsidies and fare increases capped at 3pc. O’Sullivan’s leadership will address challenges including driver shortages and competition from private operators in commuter markets.