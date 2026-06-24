FIVE more governments signed the Aviation Carbon Market Compact

The Supporting Alliance reached 50 participating entities.

Five governments signed the Aviation Carbon Market Compact.

Target supply stands at 225 to 250 million CORSIA EEUs by spring 2027.

IETA, Sylvera and Airbus joined the alliance.

The initiative improves countries access to carbon markets.

The Supporting Alliance for CORSIA Eligible Emissions Unit supply has reached 50 participating entities. Governments of Guyana, Madagascar, England, Zambia and Zimbabwe joined the Aviation Carbon Market Compact. The International Emissions Trading Association, Verified Carbon Market Collaborative, Sylvera and Airbus provide support.

The alliance works to scale supply of high quality emissions units for CORSIA to meet demand of 225 to 250 million units by spring 2027. It pools resources to assist countries with carbon market access and Nationally Determined Contributions.

IATA confirmed the developments in Geneva.

Marie Owens Thomsen shared “The engagement of the governments of Guyana, Madagascar, England, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, as well as the support provided by our partners from across the entire carbon market value chain, shows strong and shared commitment to strengthening the link between market demand and the policy frameworks.”