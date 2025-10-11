Trending
Donald Trump
The US government shutdown continues to impact on aviation, travel and tourism, shutdown leads to furloughs for over 800,000 federal workers and interruptions to non-essential services, with essential operations continuing.

Aviation experiences staffing strains at the Federal Aviation Administration, where 13,000 air traffic controllers report for duty without pay, resulting in shortages at twelve facilities on 7 October and delays for more than 6,000 flights nationwide.

The Hollywood Burbank Airport closes its control tower for several hours on 7 October, shifting operations to a facility in San Diego, while the Transportation Security Administration deploys 61,000 screeners without compensation, causing queues beyond 30 minutes at airports including LaGuardia and Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson.

The Essential Air Service programme, which subsidises flights to rural airports, will exhaust its funds next week unless Congress acts, and passengers face rebooking fees of €50 for domestic changes, covered by airlines under disruption rules.

Commercial airlines maintain schedules, but the union for controllers warns of fatigue from unpaid shifts and secondary employment, with aviation training programmes halting and exacerbating a 10pc controller vacancy rate nationwide.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy shared, “The absences stem from a rise in sick calls among controllers, who must work during the shutdown.

Controller union representative shared, “Fatigue arises from unpaid shifts and secondary employment.”

National Parks and Tourism

national parks partial access shutdown, Grand Canyon maintenance staff retained, Yellowstone waste management continued, Everglades visitor centres closed, Joshua Tree closures 2025, Zion gates open no programmes, Arches road updates absent, Mesa Verde entry barred October, Fort Sumter ferries halted, Sequoia campgrounds locked, Smithsonian reserves exhaustion, White House tours cancelled

National parks remain partially accessible, with the Department of the Interior retaining staff to manage waste and basic maintenance at sites such as the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone.

Visitor centres at Everglades National Park and Joshua Tree close, while gates at Zion and Arches in Utah stay open but without interpretive programmes or road updates, and Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado bars entry entirely, turning away drivers from Salt Lake City on 4 October.

Ferries to Fort Sumter in South Carolina halt, and campgrounds at Sequoia lock gates, with the National Parks Conservation Association reporting daily losses of €900,000 in entrance fees and €72 million in surrounding community tourism revenue.

The Smithsonian museums in Washington DC operate until 6 October on reserves, after which closures affect 21 sites including the National Zoo, and tours of the White House, US Capitol, and FBI Building cancel, impacting 500,000 annual visitors to federal landmarks.

Broader tourism suffers as states decline to fund operations at monuments like the Statue of Liberty, where New York officials withhold support unlike in prior shutdowns, and the US Travel Association estimates €900 million in total lost spending from reduced park visits and delayed international arrivals.

The National Parks Conservation Association director shared, “Daily losses reach €900,000 in entrance fees and €72 million in surrounding community tourism revenue.”

US Travel Association executive shared, “€900m represents total lost spending from reduced park visits and delayed international arrivals.”

