Ryanair select top five “Christmas-in-the-Sun” destinations

Eddie Wilson CEO of Ryanair

Ryanair revealed their selection of top five “Christmas-in-the-Sun” destinations for Irish passengers in 2025, including Paphos in Cyprus, Faro in Portugal, Lanzarote, Malta, and Bodrum in Turkey.

Paphos offers golden shores, Mediterranean weather, and Cypriot traditions like “Vasilopitta” cake on New Year’s Eve, alongside festive markets.

Faro features Portuguese holiday meals, nativity scenes, Christmas lights, and cathedral visits, appealing to cultural explorers.

Lanzarote combines Spanish festivities with volcanic landscapes, attracting Irish holidaymakers during the busy Christmas season.

Bodrum hosts a mayor’s Christmas party by the castle, offering a mix of ancient Christian sites, markets, and beach time.

Eddie Wilson shared "We are delighted to reveal the top 5 'Christmas-in-the-Sun' destinations that Irish passengers are travelling to this winter."