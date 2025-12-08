Kenya’s Safarilink Aviation prepares to launch international operations from Kisumu in Uganda

Kenya’s Safarilink Aviation is preparing to launch international operations from Kisumu International Airport with a twice-weekly service to Entebbe in Uganda. The airline revealed the route on 5 December, which commences on 20 December and runs until 21 March 2026. Safarilink schedules show the flights on Thursdays and Sundays, with departures from Kisumu at 15:00 local time and arrivals in Entebbe at 16:30. Return flights leave Entebbe at 17:00 and reach Kisumu at 18:30. The carrier operates the service using De Havilland Canada Dash 8-300 aircraft, which seat 50 passengers.

This marks Safarilink’s first international scheduled service from Kisumu, though the airline already provides cross-border flights to destinations such as Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar in Tanzania from Nairobi’s Wilson Airport. Kisumu serves as a secondary hub for Safarilink, with existing domestic connections to Nairobi and other Kenyan sites.

The new route aims to connect business travellers and tourists between western Kenya and Uganda’s capital. Safarilink expects the service to carry passengers seeking access to Lake Victoria region attractions on both sides of the border.

Tickets for the flights went on sale immediately after the revelation, with one-way fares starting at €65. The airline maintains a fleet of eight Cessna 208B Caravans, one Dash 8-100, one Dash 8-200 and two Dash 8-300s as of December 2025. In related developments, Safarilink abandoned plans to introduce ATR 42-600 aircraft into its fleet.

The carrier had outlined intentions in June 2025 to replace older Dash 8 models with the ATR turboprops for improved fuel efficiency on short-haul routes. Sources within the airline confirmed the decision to drop the acquisition, citing shifts in operational priorities and supply chain delays for the French-Italian manufacturer.

Safarilink now focuses on maintenance and upgrades to its existing De Havilland fleet to support expanded services. The move follows a codeshare partnership with Kenya Airways in April 2025, which added nine safari destinations to the network. Safarilink carries over 20,000 passengers monthly during peak periods on its 18 scheduled routes.

The airline, founded in 2004, bases all operations at Wilson Airport in Nairobi. Kenyan aviation authorities approved the Kisumu-Entebbe route under bilateral agreements between Nairobi and Kampala.

Safarilink joins other carriers such as Uganda Airlines in serving the corridor, though it becomes the first Kenyan operator to base international flights at Kisumu. The service aligns with efforts to develop Kisumu as a regional gateway, following infrastructure upgrades at the airport in 2024. No further international routes from Kisumu appear on Safarilink’s immediate schedule. The airline continues daily domestic flights from Kisumu to Nairobi, with frequencies up to four times per week.

Passenger loads on the route average 70pc in recent months. Safarilink reports no disruptions to its timetable due to the fleet decision. The carrier plans to announce summer 2026 adjustments in January. Uganda’s Civil Aviation Authority issued operating permits to Safarilink last week. Entebbe Airport handles the arrivals without additional slot constraints.

Safarilink employs 150 staff across Kenya and operates under IATA code F2. The airline participates in the Safari Bonus frequent flyer programme, which accrues points on all flights. Connections from Entebbe link to Safarilink’s Tanzanian services via partner carriers. Kenyan tourism officials welcome the route as a boost to cross-border travel. Safarilink logs over 14,000 monthly passengers in low season.

The carrier maintains baggage allowances of 20kg for Kisumu flights, including checked and carry-on items. Online check-in opens 18 hours before departure. Safarilink denies recent social media claims of fare increases on the Nairobi-Kisumu leg, where prices start at €75. The airline operates under Kenya Association of Air Operators standards. No incidents affected Safarilink services in 2025. The Kisumu launch coincides with East African Community aviation liberalisation talks.

Safarilink eyes potential extensions to Rwanda in 2026. The carrier renewed leases on its Dash 8s through 2027. Fleet utilisation stands at 85pc. Safarilink reports €12 million in annual revenue from 2024 figures. The airline serves 17 domestic and four international points as of December 2025.