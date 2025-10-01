Shannon Airport passenger numbers up 16pc to 755,000 from June to August

Niall Kearns of Shannon airport

Shannon Airport recorded 755,000 passengers from June to August 2025, a 16pc increase from the previous summer. The airport served 650,000 passengers from April to June 2025, up 11pc from the prior year.

New routes include Ryanair’s Shannon-Madrid, year-round Madeira, and Lapland services, with increased frequencies to Alicante, Edinburgh, and Krakow.

A €30m investment programme includes 1,000 new car park spaces in the Park4Less facility. Aer Lingus expanded its Shannon-Boston schedule for May to August 2026, expecting over 350,000 transatlantic passengers in 2026.

Niall Kearns shared, “It’s been a busy three months – not only in terms of passenger numbers but

We’re looking ahead now to an exciting Winter season, including our new routes to Madrid and Lapland, which we expect to be hugely popular as we get closer to Christmas.”