Tourism Ireland brings seven Irish tourism enterprises to ILTM in Bahamas

Seven Irish tourism enterprises joined Tourism Ireland at ILTM North America at Baha Mar in The Bahamas to promote Ireland’s luxury offerings to over 400 global travel agents.
The event featured one-to-one appointments to showcase Ireland’s boutique hotels, castles, golf, and culinary experiences.
Luxury travel editors and journalists attended, providing opportunities to promote Ireland for 2026 itineraries.
Participants included Adams & Butler, Dromoland Castle, Fitzwilliam Hotel Dublin, Galgorm, Hastings Hotels, Moloney & Kelly and Westport Estate.
The event strengthens Ireland’s position as a top luxury destination for high net-worth travellers.
David Boyce shared: “ILTM North America allows us to showcase Ireland’s world-class luxury tourism to influential buyers. Our partners networked with global agents to ensure Ireland remains a top choice for luxury itineraries.”