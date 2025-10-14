Tourism Ireland brings seven Irish tourism enterprises to ILTM in Bahamas

REPRO FREE 08/10/2025, Bahamas, United States– Seven tourism businesses from the island of Ireland joined Tourism Ireland at International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) North America. PIC SHOWS: Jen O’Higgins, Tourism Ireland; Jonathan Byrne, Adams & Butler; Bronagh Kelleher, The Fitzwilliam Hotel Dublin; Patrice Lavery, Hastings Hotels; Leigh Heggarty, Galgorm; Siobhan O’Sullivan, Westport Estate; Colin Wynne, Moloney & Kelly; Olivia Frawley, Dromoland Castle; and Megan Brugnoli, Tourism Ireland, at ILTM North America. Pic – Tourism Ireland (no repro fee) Further press info – Niamh Doherty, Tourism Ireland tel: 085 856 6429

Seven Irish tourism enterprises joined Tourism Ireland at ILTM North America at Baha Mar in The Bahamas to promote Ireland’s luxury offerings to over 400 global travel agents.

The event featured one-to-one appointments to showcase Ireland’s boutique hotels, castles, golf, and culinary experiences.

Luxury travel editors and journalists attended, providing opportunities to promote Ireland for 2026 itineraries.

Participants included Adams & Butler, Dromoland Castle, Fitzwilliam Hotel Dublin, Galgorm, Hastings Hotels, Moloney & Kelly and Westport Estate.

The event strengthens Ireland’s position as a top luxury destination for high net-worth travellers.

David Boyce shared: “ILTM North America allows us to showcase Ireland’s world-class luxury tourism to influential buyers. Our partners networked with global agents to ensure Ireland remains a top choice for luxury itineraries.”