Travel Centres annual conference under way in Naas

Dominic and Bernie Burke welcome delegates to the 2025 Travel Centres conference in Naas

A record 200 delegates are participating in the 20th anniversary Travel Centres conference at Lawlor’s Hotel, Naas.

Joint headline sponsors Celebrity Cruises and Royal Caribbean wil be joined by Accident & General, Eurocamp, Expedia TAAP, Hertz, ISME, Melia Hotels, MSC Cruises, Princess Cruises, Stuba, Sun Transfers, Sunway and Tui .

Speakers at sessions moderated by Eoghan Corry of Travel Extra include package-holiday litigation updates from Pippa Jacks.

Sandra Corkin of Oasis Travel will speak on staying relevant and elite athlete Gerry Duffy on goal-setting and Darren Manning from Vertical Systems on cost-effective technology solutions. Gala dinner raffle prizes have been donated by Air Canada, Ama Waterways, Brittany Ferries, Delta Airlines, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Turkish Airlines and Wideroe Norwegian Airlines.

Sean Fahey spoke on AI applications and cost-effective tech before the owner manager sessions on Friday.

Pippa Jacks, Content & Audience Director from TTG shared “TTG’s audit process helps agents self-evaluate and raise standards fast.”

Dominic Curke shared: Gerry Duffy has recently published a new hard back book and in the best tradition of the Late Late Show, there is one for everyone in the audience, courtesy of ISME