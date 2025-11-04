Trending
Travel Counsellors marks 20 years in Ireland

Travel Counsellors Ireland marked 20 years since 2005 launch with over 80 independent home workers nationwide.

The network forms part of 2,500 global counsellors across six countries, backed by 24/7 duty-of-care systems. Eight founding counsellors celebrated two decades serving local communities from Cork to Mayo.Travel Counsellors for Business now ranks as largest local platform for corporate travel professionals.

The company empowers agents with digital tools and marketing support for unlimited business scale.

Cathy Burke shared “For anyone passionate about travel, it really is the best job in travel in Ireland.”

Steve Byrne shared “Ireland has played a defining role in the success of Travel Counsellors globally.”

