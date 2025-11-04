Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»‘Two free carry-on items per passenger will delay boarding’ – Michael O’Leary

‘Two free carry-on items per passenger will delay boarding’ – Michael O’Leary

0
By on News & Knowledge
Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024
Michael O’Leary

Michael O’Leary warned that MEP proposals for two free carry-on items per passenger would create huge security queues and inevitable flight delays.

Ryanair already permits priority-boarding passengers one extra free bag, covering half the 189 seats on each aircraft. EU Transport and Tourism Committee seeks one free under-seat item plus one 7kg cabin bag for every traveller.

O’Leary criticised delayed action on the Draghi competitiveness report urging the transformation of EU aviation policy/. Ryanair posted half-year profit after tax of €2.54bn on €5.48bn revenue for September quarter.

Michael O’Leary shared “There isn’t room on board the aircraft for two free bags for 189 passengers. You’d have more aircraft missing their slots and you would just gum up the whole system.”

See also  Jamaica targets full tourism operation by 15 December 2025

Related posts:

Simon Harris, Minister for Foreign AffairsHERE are the FIVE updates to travel advice from the DFA this week Sean Sweeney MetroLink Project directorFINALLY: Dublin’s 18.8km MetroLink gets planning approval Méadbh Gallagher Aer Lingus company secretaryAer Lingus feared ‘Streisand effect’ over pilot’s social media posts Bryan Bedford administrator of the FAANevada skydiver survives 11,000ft plunge after parachute fails
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.