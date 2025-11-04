‘Two free carry-on items per passenger will delay boarding’ – Michael O’Leary

Michael O’Leary

Michael O’Leary warned that MEP proposals for two free carry-on items per passenger would create huge security queues and inevitable flight delays.

Ryanair already permits priority-boarding passengers one extra free bag, covering half the 189 seats on each aircraft. EU Transport and Tourism Committee seeks one free under-seat item plus one 7kg cabin bag for every traveller.

O’Leary criticised delayed action on the Draghi competitiveness report urging the transformation of EU aviation policy/. Ryanair posted half-year profit after tax of €2.54bn on €5.48bn revenue for September quarter.

Michael O’Leary shared “There isn’t room on board the aircraft for two free bags for 189 passengers. You’d have more aircraft missing their slots and you would just gum up the whole system.”