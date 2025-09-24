Uzbekistan Airways orders 14 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners

Uzbekistan Airways has ordered 14 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, with options for eight more, to modernise its widebody fleet starting in 2031.

The €3.26bn (estimated) order supports the airline’s goal to expand long-haul routes, including to the US, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

The 787-9s will enhance capacity and range, building on the carrier’s existing seven 787-8s, currently serving routes like Tashkent to New York JFK. The order aligns with the Uzbekistan 2030 programme, aiming to position Tashkent as a leading international transit hub.

The airline’s fleet also includes six older B767-300ERs, though it’s unclear if the new aircraft will replace or supplement existing planes.

Shukhrat Khudaykulov CEO of Uzbekistan Airways shared: “The Boeing 787 Dreamliner family has proven to be the cornerstone of our long-haul operations. With this new contract, we are further strengthening both our airline’s and our nation’s position as a leading aviation hub in Central Asia, while providing our passengers with greater global connectivity.”