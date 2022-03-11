Travel Extra Editor Kevin Flanagan visited Derry recently. Here he talks about the incredible experiences and insight he had when he visited the famous Walled City

Kevin Flanagan in Derry

If you ever need a reminder of what war will do to a civilian population, then visit Derry in Northern Ireland. I went just before the current crisis and in many ways, it opened my eyes to the devastating consequences of war on civilians and how the effects linger on for generations.

This epiphany happened when I joined the Bogside History Walking Tour (facebook.com/BogsideHistoryTours) led by Paul, son of Patrick Doherty, one of the innocent victims on that terrible day, Bloody Sunday. Paul offers his first-hand knowledge and shows how brutality from one side affects the other. This was truly insightful and gave me a deep understanding of modern Irish history. (And also of what the people of Ukraine must be suffering right now).

Bogside History Walking Tour

But modern-day Derry has many other things to offer the visitor. We started with a table for two in Artis by Phelim O Hagan (artisatcraftvillagederry.com) – a fine dining restaurant that has just opened in the city and is a must-visit.

Kevin in Artis

Delicious food at Artis

The next day, we enjoyed a Derry Girls-themed afternoon tea and a bundle of laughs at Everglades Hotel (hastingshotels.com/everglades-hotel).

Having Afternoon Tea at Everglades Hotel

This was followed by a 30-minute exhilarating tour of the River Foyle.

That night, we visited ‘Illuminate’, an amazing 3D sound and light show that lit up the old city walls.

Then we ended up in Michelin-recommended Browns in Town (brownsintown.com) for a fabulous dining experience and great craic. And, by staying in the Maldron Hotel, we were close to everything. I couldn’t recommend a visit to Derry highly enough – it is a truly unique city!

For more info: visitderry.com

The Museum of Free Derry

Kevin with the Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke

A picture of the past

