HERE are the cruise ship calls at CORK Cóbh port for 2026

Conor-Mowlds of Port `of Cork, chair of Cruise Ireland

Here is the schedule of cruise ship calls to Cork for 2026

AIDAluna will be visiting on April 13, arriving at 09:00 and departing at 18:00, with 2,050 passenger capacity.

Ambience will be visiting on April 18, arriving at 13:00 and departing at 20:00, with 1,400 passenger capacity.

Majestic Princess will be visiting on April 19, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 18:00, with 3,560 passenger capacity.

MS Hamburg will be visiting on April 25, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 17:00, with 380 passenger capacity.

Majestic Princess will be visiting on April 30, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 17:00, with 3,560 passenger capacity.

Seabourn Ovation will be visiting on May 5, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 17:00, with 600 passenger capacity.

Douglas Mawson will be visiting on May 11, with 180 passenger capacity.

Celebrity Eclipse will be visiting on May 11, arriving at 09:00 and departing at 18:00, with 2,852 passenger capacity.

ms Nieuw Statendam will be visiting on May 12, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 17:00, with 2,666 passenger capacity.

MSC Preziosa will be visiting on May 12, arriving at 14:00 and departing at 21:00, with 3,502 passenger capacity.

Majestic Princess will be visiting on May 13, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 18:00, with 3,560 passenger capacity.

Spirit of Adventure will be visiting on May 13, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 15:00, with 999 passenger capacity.

Ambience will be visiting on May 22, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 18:00, with 1,400 passenger capacity.

Douglas Mawson will be visiting on May 23, with 180 passenger capacity.

Majestic Princess will be visiting on May 24, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 18:00, with 3,560 passenger capacity.

Arcadia will be visiting on May 27, with 2,094 passenger capacity.

Silver Wind will be visiting on May 28, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 17:00, with 298 passenger capacity.

Hanseatic Nature will be visiting on May 30, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 230 passenger capacity.

Norwegian Sky will be visiting on May 31, arriving at 10:00 and departing at 19:00, with 2,004 passenger capacity.

Oceania Insignia will be visiting on June 4, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 17:00, with 684 passenger capacity.

Majestic Princess will be visiting on June 6, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 18:00, with 3,560 passenger capacity.

Spirit of Discovery will be visiting on June 7, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 20:00, with 999 passenger capacity.

MSC Virtuosa will be visiting on June 8, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 19:00, with 4,842 passenger capacity.

Oceania Marina will be visiting on June 10, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 16:00, with 1,250 passenger capacity.

ms Nieuw Statendam will be visiting on June 10, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 2,666 passenger capacity.

Oceania Vista will be visiting on June 17, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 16:00, with 1,200 passenger capacity.

Queen Anne will be visiting on June 19, with 3,000 passenger capacity.

Norwegian Sky will be visiting on June 26, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 16:00, with 2,004 passenger capacity.

Ambition will be visiting on June 26, arriving at 13:00 and departing at 20:00, with 1,200 passenger capacity.

Seabourn Ovation will be visiting on June 30, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 17:00, with 600 passenger capacity.

Seven Seas Grandeur will be visiting on June 30, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 750 passenger capacity.

Britannia will be visiting on July 5, with 3,647 passenger capacity.

Majestic Princess will be visiting on July 12, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 18:00, with 3,560 passenger capacity.

Ambience will be visiting on July 12, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 17:00, with 1,400 passenger capacity.

Fred Olsen Borealis will be visiting on July 14, with 1,338 passenger capacity.

Mein Schiff 2 will be visiting on July 16, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 18:00, with 2,534 passenger capacity.

Spirit of Discovery will be visiting on July 16, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 17:00, with 999 passenger capacity.

AIDAsol will be visiting on July 21, arriving at 09:00 and departing at 18:00, with 2,194 passenger capacity.

ms Nieuw Statendam will be visiting on July 22, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 17:00, with 2,666 passenger capacity.

Majestic Princess will be visiting on July 23, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 17:00, with 3,560 passenger capacity.

Aurora will be visiting on July 25, with 1,878 passenger capacity.

Crystal Serenity will be visiting on July 29, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 17:00, with 1,070 passenger capacity.

Mein Schiff 3 will be visiting on July 31, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 23:00, with 2,534 passenger capacity.

Carnival Legend will be visiting on August 2, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 19:00, with 2,124 passenger capacity.

Spirit of Adventure will be visiting on August 3, arriving at 09:00 and departing at 18:00, with 999 passenger capacity.

Celebrity Eclipse will be visiting on August 4, arriving at 09:00 and departing at 18:00, with 2,852 passenger capacity.

Queen Anne will be visiting on August 7, with 3,000 passenger capacity.

Oceania Vista will be visiting on August 7, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 17:00, with 1,200 passenger capacity.

Seven Seas Voyager will be visiting on August 9, arriving at 11:00 and departing at 21:00, with 700 passenger capacity.

Azamara Quest will be visiting on August 10, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 22:00, with 698 passenger capacity.

Majestic Princess will be visiting on August 11, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 17:00, with 3,560 passenger capacity.

Oceania Insignia will be visiting on August 13, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 19:00, with 684 passenger capacity.

Star Legend will be visiting on August 15, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 22:00, with 212 passenger capacity.

Artania will be visiting on August 15, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 14:00, with 1,200 passenger capacity.

Majestic Princess will be visiting on August 17, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 18:00, with 3,560 passenger capacity.

Arcadia will be visiting on August 19, with 2,094 passenger capacity.

Spirit of Discovery will be visiting on August 22, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 17:00, with 999 passenger capacity.

Carnival Legend will be visiting on August 22, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 19:00, with 2,124 passenger capacity.

Sapphire Princess will be visiting on August 25, arriving at 10:00 and departing at 21:00, with 2,670 passenger capacity.

Majestic Princess will be visiting on August 28, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 18:00, with 3,560 passenger capacity.

Seven Seas Voyager will be visiting on August 30, arriving at 11:00 and departing at 22:00, with 700 passenger capacity.

Oceania Vista will be visiting on August 31, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 17:00, with 1,200 passenger capacity.

Sky Princess will be visiting on August 31, arriving at 09:00 and departing at 20:00, with 3,660 passenger capacity.

AIDAsol will be visiting on September 1, arriving at 09:00 and departing at 18:00, with 2,194 passenger capacity.

Oceania Marina will be visiting on September 2, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 17:00, with 1,250 passenger capacity.

ms Nieuw Statendam will be visiting on September 2, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 2,666 passenger capacity.

MSC Preziosa will be visiting on September 5, arriving at 14:00 and departing at 21:00, with 3,502 passenger capacity.

Ambience will be visiting on September 7, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 18:00, with 1,400 passenger capacity.

Spirit of Adventure will be visiting on September 8, arriving at 10:00 and departing at 17:00, with 999 passenger capacity.

Majestic Princess will be visiting on September 9, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 17:00, with 3,560 passenger capacity.

Fred Olsen Borealis will be visiting on September 11, with 1,338 passenger capacity.

Disney Dream will be visiting on September 12, arriving at 06:00 and departing at 15:00, with 2,500 passenger capacity.

Silver Dawn will be visiting on September 16, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 596 passenger capacity.

Oceania Marina will be visiting on September 17, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 17:00, with 1,250 passenger capacity.

Seven Seas Grandeur will be visiting on September 24, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 750 passenger capacity.

MSC Virtuosa will be visiting on September 30, arriving at 14:00 and departing at 18:00 (next day), with 4,842 passenger capacity.

Ambition will be visiting on October 14, arriving at 13:00 and departing at 19:00, with 1,200 passenger capacity.

Norwegian Sun will be visiting on October 15, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 16:00, with 1,936 passenger capacity.

MSC Virtuosa will be visiting on October 16, arriving at 14:00 and departing at 18:00 (next day), with 4,842 passenger capacity.

Shore options:

(These are the most commonly offered and popular options, typically arranged through cruise lines or independent operators with guaranteed return to the ship. They focus on the area’s key attractions, including historic sites, scenic countryside, and cultural experiences.

Blarney Castle and Gardens: A full-day or half-day tour to the famous 15th-century Blarney Castle, where visitors can climb to kiss the legendary Blarney Stone for the gift of eloquence, explore the beautiful gardens, and shop at the adjacent Blarney Woollen Mills.

Blarney Castle, Kinsale, and Cork City Combo: A popular full-day shore excursion combining Blarney Castle with a visit to the charming historic town of Kinsale (known for its gourmet food scene and colourful harbour) and often a panoramic drive or brief stop in Cork City for sights like the English Market or St Fin Barre’s Cathedral.

Cork City and Blarney Castle by Train: A scenic rail journey from Cobh to Cork City, followed by a guided visit to Blarney Castle and Gardens, offering a relaxed way to see urban Cork highlights before heading to the countryside.

Jameson Distillery Midleton and Blarney: A whiskey-focused tour visiting the renowned Jameson Distillery Experience at Midleton (with guided production tour, tastings, and history), often combined with Blarney Castle for a mix of cultural and culinary experiences.

Titanic Experience Cobh and Heritage Trail: A half-day or shorter excursion to the Titanic Experience museum (housed in the original White Star Line ticket office, Cobh being Titanic’s last port of call), followed by a guided walking tour of the Titanic Trail highlighting emigration history, maritime heritage, and key sites in the town.

Cobh Heritage Centre and St Colman’s Cathedral: A gentle, low-activity tour or independent-style visit to the Cobh Heritage Centre (covering famine, emigration, and Titanic stories) and the stunning neo-Gothic St Colman’s Cathedral with panoramic views over the harbour.

Cork Harbour Cruise: A relaxing boat tour of Cork Harbour, one of the world’s largest natural harbours, with commentary on maritime history, Spike Island (former prison), naval traditions, and scenic views of the area.

Kinsale and Coastal Highlights: A focused half-day or full-day trip to the picturesque seaside town of Kinsale, known for its sailing heritage, historic forts, gourmet restaurants, and colourful streets, often with stops at nearby coastal viewpoints.

Fota Wildlife Park or Island: A family-friendly excursion to Fota Wildlife Park (near Cobh), where animals roam freely in a parkland setting, or nearby Fota Island for gardens and arboretum, providing a nature-based alternative.

Private or Small-Group Custom Tours: Flexible options (often via local operators) for personalised itineraries, such as combining Cork City sights, Midleton whiskey, or rural County Cork drives, ideal for smaller groups seeking a more tailored experience.

Ireland’s cruise ship ports

Aran Islands – Bangor – Bantry – Belfast – Cork – Derry – Dingle – Donegal – Dublin – Dún Laoghaire – Foynes – Galway – Killybegs – Larne – Rathlin – Tory Island – Warrenpoint – Waterford

Attractions

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth\ – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

County-by-county

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow