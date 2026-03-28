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Jean O'Sullivan CEO of Bus Eireann
Jean O'Sullivan CEO of Bus Eireann

Bus Éireann withdraws three Expressway services including Rossllare harbour westbound

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By on News & Knowledge
  • Bus Éireann is ceasing operation of three Expressway services from Sunday 24th May
  • The routes include Waterford to Dublin and Dublin Airport on Route 4
  • The Rosslare and Wexford segment of Route 40 is withdrawing
  • Ballina to Galway on Route 52 is ceasing
  • Customers with pre-booked journeys will receive full refunds

Bus Éireann is ceasing operation of three Expressway services from Sunday 24th May because of significant financial losses. The routes include Waterford to Dublin and Dublin Airport on Route 4, the Rosslare and Wexford segment of Route 40 and Ballina to Galway on Route 52. The National Transport Authority is receiving notification of the changes.

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Route 4 previously operated 12 services daily and served parts of Carlow and Kilkenny while Route 40 is continuing between Waterford and Tralee after withdrawing from Rosslare Europort, Wexford town, New Ross and Ferrybank. Route 52 is ceasing with six daily services that passed through Foxford, Castlebar, Claremorris and Tuam. Expressway is a commercial service that receives no State subvention.

Customers with pre-booked journeys on the impacted services are receiving full refunds and the decision is aimed at safeguarding the remaining Expressway network. There is no impact on jobs given current recruitment needs.

A Bus Éireann written statement shared “The measures announced are in response to the continuous significant losses being incurred on these services. While disappointing, it is clearly unsustainable for a commercial operation.”

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