SMBC aviation capital reports revenue of €2.6bn and profit of €707m

SMBC Aviation Capital recorded profit before tax of $707m for the year ended 31 March.

The company increased adjusted pre tax income by $114m year on year to $677m.

Lease revenues reached just under $2bn in the period.

Executives confirmed $2.6bn in aircraft sales with another $2.6bn committed.

The firm completed the acquisition of Sumisho Air Lease Corporation.

SMBC Aviation Capital has reported its results for the financial year ended 31 March. The Dublin based aircraft leasing company recorded profit before tax of $707m. This performance reflects continued demand in the aviation leasing sector.

The company delivered 59 new aircraft valued at $3.4bn during the period. It executed $2.6bn of aircraft sales and secured a further $2.6bn in commitments for the year ahead. Lease revenue rose by $38m year on year to $1.973bn while servicing fee income increased to $36.7m.

SMBC Aviation Capital completed the acquisition of Sumisho Air Lease Corporation. The business services over 170 airlines with 1,700 owned serviced and committed aircraft.

Peter Barrett shared “transformative placing SMBC Aviation Capital at the centre of the world’s leading aviation financing platform”.