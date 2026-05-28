WATCH: Aer Lingus Iolar returns to the skies Lingus@90

Aer Lingus Iolar returns to the skies, re-enacting the airline’s foundation flight Dublin to Bristol of May 27 1936. The aircraft is a sister to that used on the Aer Lingus inaugural flight, donated by Darby Kennedy for the fiftieth anniversary in 1986. The original aircraft, a de Havilland DH.84 Dragon (registration EI-ABI), was sold by Aer Lingus to a British airline in 1938 and returned to England’s registry. It was subsequently shot down off the coast of Cornwall in 1940.