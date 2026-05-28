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WATCH: Aer Lingus Iolar returns to the skies Lingus@90

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Aer Lingus Iolar returns to the skies, re-enacting the airline’s foundation flight Dublin to Bristol of May 27 1936. The aircraft is a sister to that used on the Aer Lingus inaugural flight, donated by Darby Kennedy for the fiftieth anniversary in 1986. The original aircraft, a de Havilland DH.84 Dragon (registration EI-ABI), was sold by Aer Lingus to a British airline in 1938 and returned to England’s registry. It was subsequently shot down off the coast of Cornwall in 1940.

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