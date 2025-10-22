Dublin-based HostelWorld agrees to purchase US-based OccasionGenius for €10.3m

Gary Morrison CEO of Hostelworld2

HostelWorld, based in Dublin, has agreed to purchase US-based event discovery platform OccasionGenius for €10.3m.

The acquisition aims to enhance HostelWorld’s platform by integrating global event content, accelerating its social travel offerings.

OccasionGenius provides a city-by-city catalogue of local events and a dataset of travel-worthy events to inspire bookings. The deal is financed through a €10.3m loan from AIB, with OccasionGenius forecasting €1.5m in annualised recurring revenue by year-end.

HostelWorld’s financial guidance for 2025 remains unchanged, aligning with its Capital Markets Day objectives.

Gary Morrison shared: “This acquisition allows us to immediately supercharge our platform with a wealth of content that would take us years to build organically and enhances value creation opportunities for our shareholders.”