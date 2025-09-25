Fingal approves Dublin airport plan to add second storey to Pier 1 West

Ann Marie Farrelly CEO of Fingal county council

Fingal County Council approved daa’s plan to add a second storey to Pier 1 West at Dublin Airport to address overcrowding.

The expansion includes two new boarding gates to reduce bottlenecks and improve flight punctuality. Additional seating, new food and beverage outlets, and upgraded toilet facilities will enhance passenger comfort.

The development addresses a 1,066 sqm area currently serving six gates, which suffers from congestion and poor energy performance. The proposal will improve circulation space, particularly for passengers with reduced mobility, and streamline processing.

Kevin Cullinane shared, “This approval represents a significant step in our ongoing commitment to enhancing Ireland’s strategic national infrastructure. daa remains focused on delivering facilities that support national connectivity and delivering long-term value for our passengers and stakeholders.”

Dublin airport plans