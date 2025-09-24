Gatwick second runway gets go-ahead from Westminster Transport minister Heidi Alexander

Gatwick Airport’s plan to reposition the Northern Runway 12 metres north has been approved by the Westminster Transport ministerHeidi Alexander, allowing routine use by 2029.

The £2.2bn (€2.64bn) privately funded project is expected to create 14,000 jobs and contribute €1.2bn annually to the regional economy.

The expansion will increase capacity to 80m passengers yearly with 100,000 additional flights, using the runway currently limited to taxiway functions.

Environmental measures include stricter noise limits, a €5,160 noise insulation scheme for homes, and a mandate for 54pc of passengers to use public transport.

Mixed reactions have emerged, with business groups supporting economic benefits while environmental campaigners express concerns over noise, pollution, and traffic.

Clive Wratten shared: “The BTA welcomes the approval of Gatwick’s second runway as good news for business travel and UK growth, provided the expansion is delivered sustainably and without cost to the public purse.”

“I have concern that commitments around transport access to airports should not be left to voluntary targets. Without enforceable commitments, there is a real danger airports could use sustainability targets as a justification for raising drop-off charges and parking fees, which would hit travellers and businesses unfairly.”

“Business travellers need reliable, practical transport links. An increase in the number of Gatwick Express trains an hour doesn’t help a business traveller from outside London trying to reach a 9am flight. And it mustn’t become an excuse to hike drop-off charges under the banner of sustainability.”

Ruth Cadbury shared: “If the Government is determined to expand England’s airports, Gatwick’s second runway is among the lower hanging fruit. They continue to say they are committed to reducing carbon emissions, but we are waiting for them to show us how they will square the circle of doing so whilst enabling thousands more flights.”

“The condition for a greater share of passengers to visit Gatwick by public transport is welcome and essential. But, where is the money coming from for much needed rail improvements to bring passengers in by train? Be it funding from the Treasury or a joint venture with investors, the Government needs to answer that question.”