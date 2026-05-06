Riviera Travel expands FAM programme for Irish agents to THREE dedicated trips

Riviera Travel to organise three trips dedicate to Irish agents.

15 FAM trips in 2026.

152 UK and Irish agents participate.

Agents receive up to 30pc discount.

Nearly 700 agents experience products by end of 2026.

Riviera Travel has boosted its agent FAM programme for 2026 with first dedicated trips to Ireland. The operator plans 15 FAM trips for UK and Ireland agents and welcomes 152 agents onto various itineraries. Three trips focus exclusively on Irish agents.

The programme includes short and longer itineraries, festive departures, discovery cruises, two dedicated touring FAMs, and a bespoke long-haul tour. More than 550 travel agents experienced the MS Geoffrey Chaucer in March. Close to 700 agents across the UK and Ireland participate by the end of 2026. Agents receive up to 30pc discount on these trips.

Riviera Travel supports agents through Riv Explorer, its learning hub with product modules, webinars, and tools. The activity forms part of a trade-first strategy with long-term partnerships.

Carrie Day shared “Introducing our first-ever FAM trips dedicated specifically to Irish agents is a really important step for us.”