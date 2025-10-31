HERE are the most prominent events in Ireland scheduled for Halloween night

Halloween, rooted in Ireland’s ancient Samhain festival, features a mix of parades, fireworks, ghostly rituals, and family-friendly scares highlighting the island’s blend of Celtic traditions and modern spectacle. Some events may face disruptions due to a wind warning, with cancellations or rescheduling possible.
- Derry Halloween Festival – Halloween Carnival Parade & Fireworks. Europe’s largest Halloween event culminates in a massive grassroots parade with costumes, live performances, and immersive light installations along the Walled City Trail, ending with a spectacular fireworks finale. Draws tens of thousands for its Samhain-inspired energy. Parade starts 7:00 PM; fireworks at 8:15 PM. Free entry; expect crowds.
- Púca Festival – Lighting of the Samhain Fire & Halloween Night Spectacular, Athboy & Trim, County Meath. Celebrates Ireland’s ancient Halloween origins with a ritual fire lighting, fire performers, folklore storytelling, live music, and community feasting at sacred sites. A highlight of the four-day festival honoring Ireland’s mischievous púca. Sunset onward (around 6:00 PM); includes sacred site connections. Tickets €20–€50 for packages.
- Bram Stoker Festival – Gothic Openings & Immersive Performances, Dublin City Centre, Honours Dracula author Bram Stoker with eerie theatre, pop-up Victorian fun parks, ghost tours, and haunted installations across historic venues. Kicks off the four-day gothic heritage celebration with spine-tingling street scares. Evening events from 6:00 PM; free and ticketed options (€15–€30). Family-friendly daytime lead-ins.
- Dragon of Shandon Samhain Parade, Cork City: Underworld creatures parade through streets in a fiery Samhain procession, blending ancient Celtic New Year rituals with music, dance, and shadow play. A vibrant, free highlight of Cork’s Halloween scene. Evening parade (starts ~7:00 PM). Free; family-oriented.
- Dead of Night Halloween Festival – Final Fire & Shadow Procession, Longford Town. Closes a week of 30+ events with a dramatic night procession of fire and shadows, honoring Samhain spirits. Features low-cost or free ghostly walks, markets, and performances. 8:00 PM procession. Mostly free.
- Gaillimh Ah-Boo! Festival – Samhain Night Events, Galway City. Part of a month-long Samhain reclaiming, with evening ceilidh dances, costume contests, and lantern-lit trails evoking Galway’s medieval vibes. Ties into the earlier Macnas Parade spirit. 7:00–10:00 PM activities. Free entry to most.
- Spirits of Meath Halloween Festival – Nighttime Scares. Various sites across County Meath (e.g., Trim Castle) Evening ghost hunts, haunted castle tours, and folklore feasts at historic spots, emphasizing Meath’s role as Samhain’s “birthplace.” Interactive and atmospheric for all ages. Dusk to late night (€10–€25 per event). Runs through Nov 9, peaking on 31st.
- Halloween in the Sem – Haunted House Takeover, St Brendan’s College, Killarney, County Kerry. The school transforms into a massive haunted house with zombies, killer clowns, and evil doctors in its fifth year. A thrilling, community-driven fright fest. Doors open 7:00 PM; sessions until 11:00 PM. €15 entry.
- Beyond the Wall – Game of Thrones Halloween Edition, Game of Thrones Studio Tour, Banbridge, county Down. Immersive “haunted” Westeros experience with White Walker encounters, themed tours, and eerie projections in the studio sets. Perfect for fans blending Irish folklore with fantasy. 5:00 PM–9:00 PM sessions. Tickets €25–€40.
- Newry Halloween Hooley, county Down. Family-focused market with spooky entertainment, costume parades, and fireworks at the Variety Market. Emphasises Ireland’s Samhain traditions. 5:00–10:00 PM. Free.