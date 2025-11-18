Portugal on course for 560k trips from Ireland in 2025 despite slight dip in September numbers

Carlos Pinto de Oliveira, Director Visit Portugal Ireland and Ricardo Dinis of TAP Air Portugal at Dublin airport

Ireland recorded 66,433 visits to Portugal in September 2025 down 3.6pc from 2024 but up16pc on pre-pandemic levels. The rolling annual total reached 559,779 visits up 0.3pc from the prior year. The nine-month total stood at 465,290 visits, up 0.5pc year-on-year.

Irish visitors concentrated 76.7pc of overnight stays in Algarve, the highest proportion among main external markets to go to a single region.

Portugal’s accommodation sector hosted 10.5m guests and 28.6m overnight stays in the third quarter with 2.2pc and 2pc growth respectively.

Portugal tourism authority shared in a written statement “Among the ten main external markets in the 3rd quarter of the year, two of them concentrated more than half of their overnight stays in a single region: Ireland had 76.7pc of overnight stays in Algarve highest of any country.”

Portugal recently hosted the annual conference of the Irish Travel Agents Association in Alcobaça. See gallery here and video here.