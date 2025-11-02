HERE are the significant hotel opening worldwide for November

Simon Casson, CEO of Corinthia Hotels

The global hospitality sector prepares for a series of hotel launches in November as operators complete renovations and new builds to meet demand from leisure and business travellers. Industry analysts at STR Global project occupancy rates to reach 72pc across Europe and the Middle East in the final quarter, driven by winter escapes and conferences. Developers report construction costs rose by 12pc year on year, with properties incorporating energy-efficient systems to comply with EU directives.

Bucharest, Romania, Corinthia Bucharest reopens on November 25 in the former Grand Hotel du Boulevard with 109 rooms. Public spaces encompass a brasserie, afternoon tea lounge, spa with hammam, gym, and private dining room.

Milan, Italy, Corinthia Milan launches on November 20 in a restored 1960s building with 130 rooms. Amenities include a ground-floor restaurant, cocktail bar, 500-square-metre spa, indoor pool, and conference suite for 200 guests.

Milan, Italy, The Carlton Milan opens on November 6 with 120 rooms and suites. Public facilities include a rooftop bar, Italian restaurant, spa with sauna and steam room, fitness centre, and meeting room for 50 delegates.

Naples, Florida, United States, Four Seasons Naples Beach Club debuts on November 30 on 1,000 feet of beachfront with 216 rooms and 58 private residences. Public offerings include five restaurants, beach club bar, spa with 12 treatment rooms, multiple pools, and 18-hole golf course.

Pommard, France, Domaine des Lambrays opens on November 15 as a boutique property with 25 rooms and suites within a historic vineyard estate. Public areas feature a wine cellar tasting room, farm-to-table bistro, infinity-edge pool, and library lounge with fireplace.

Seattle, United States, 1 Hotel Seattle opens on November 28 in the repurposed Pan Pacific Hotel with 153 rooms. Facilities provide a plant-based restaurant, coffee bar, rooftop terrace with fire pits, e-bike rental station, and wellness studio.

Siwa, Egypt, Kazazian Siwa Oasis debuts in mid-November on 620 acres with 10 rooms. Facilities comprise a central pool, desert-view restaurant serving local cuisine, yoga pavilion, and guided excursion desk for oasis tours.

Developers state these properties contribute to a pipeline of 514,000 rooms worldwide in 2025, with bookings opening at rates from 250 euro per night. Travel agencies report a 15pc increase in inquiries for November stays, linked to post-summer promotions.