Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
Lithium battery air transport up by 25pc –IATA

Willie Walsh of IATA
Lithium battery air transport has risen 25pc year-on-year according to IATA, prompting stricter charge limits for lithium-ion batteries packed with equipment and new shipper compliance checklists.

IATA has released the 2026 editions of Dangerous Goods Regulations, Battery Shipping Regulations, Live Animals Regulations, and Ground Operations Manual with nearly 100 changes.

Updates include formalised shipping names for hybrid-powered vehicles, guidance on passenger power banks, and standardised operator variations.

Live Animals Regulations revisions cover container specifications, attendant training, and guidelines for poultry, pangolins, hooded raptors, and birds of prey; Brazil adopted the regulations in 2025.

Ground Operations Manual changes address unaccompanied minors, unruly passengers, baggage tracking per Resolution 753, potable water procedures, and aircraft turnaround.

Frederic Leger shared “Global standards have made flying safe and reliable. For eight decades, IATA’s member airlines have worked with the industry value chain, including regulators, on standard setting and best practices critical to daily operations. This year’s IATA manuals updates reflect advancements in technology, digitalisation, regulation, and customer needs that are critical for safer, more efficient, and increasingly sustainable operations.”

