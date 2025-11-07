Lufthansa confirms series of fashion guides based on long haul network

Carsten Spohr CEO of Lufthansa

Lufthansa has confirmed a series of Fashion Guides, partnering with European fashion talents to explore long-haul destinations.

Mark Frost from Britain explored Bengaluru’s bold fashion with SNOB designers Mani Shanker Singh and Ritu Jain.

Federica Delsale from Italy collaborated with Miho Ogata in Tokyo to delve into the city’s avant-garde fashion.

Florette Nacer from France immersed in Mexico City’s modern and traditional design with Carla Fernández.

Carmen Farala from Spain worked with Thando Ntuli-Sommie in Johannesburg to experience the city’s fashion culture.

Michael Knapp shared “Our flights don’t just connect cities — they connect people and cultures, and ideas.”