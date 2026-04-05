Skybus ends Newquay to Gatwick PSO early due to fuel price spike

Skybus terminated pso flights on 3 April 2026.

The airline cited rapidly rising fuel prices and low demand.

Cornwall Council decided to end financing of the route after 31 May.

Skybus wet-leased a DHC-8-Q400 from Universal Air until the end of March.

Ascend Airways operated flights on 1 April and 2 April with a Boeing 737-800.

Skybus has terminated its public service obligation flights between Newquay and London Gatwick two months earlier than planned.

The airline attributed the decision to the rapidly rising fuel prices and the low demand. Chief executive Jonathan Hinkles revealed that passenger interest plummeted after the Cornwall Council decided to end financing of the route after 31 May. Skybus wet-leased a DHC-8-Q400 from Universal Air for the route until the end of March.

Flights on 1 April and 2 April were operated by Ascend Airways with a Boeing 737-800.

Jonathan Hinkles shared “passenger interest plummeted after the Cornwall Council decided to end financing of the route after May 31.”