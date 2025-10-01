Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien secures Cabinet approval to change law on 32m passenger cap at Dublin Airport

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien secures Cabinet approval to change law on 32m passenger cap at Dublin Airport

0
By on Aviation
Darragh O’Brien Dublin Airport passenger cap, Airlines for Europe winter schedules, Dublin Airport capacity restrictions, Irish Aviation Authority 2024-2025, IAA passenger cap compliance, Dublin Airport High Court decision, summer 2025 passenger limit, Aer Lingus winter planning 2025-2026, Ryanair expected IAA cap suspension, government commitment lift passenger cap, Dublin Airport economic impact, transport ministers meeting stakeholders.
Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Transport

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien has secured Cabinet approval to advance legislation addressing the 32m passenger cap at Dublin Airport.

The cap, set by local planning conditions, has faced legal and political scrutiny, prompting a targeted legislative solution.

The daa submitted a planning application in December 2023 to increase the cap and develop new piers, aircraft stands, and an Integrated Transport Centre.

A Stakeholder Forum will be established to support the progress of the daa’s infrastructure projects.

Government commitments include reviewing the National Aviation Policy to develop a long-term strategy for Irish airports.

Darragh O’Brien shared: “This Government recognises the strategic importance of Dublin Airport as our primary international gateway, and the contribution it makes to our economy. Today I sought agreement to pursue a legislative course of action to bring much needed clarity to all stakeholders.”

A DAA spokesperson shared: “We hope this process can move swiftly to give Dublin Airport the ability to meet the strong and growing demand from passengers and airlines worldwide to fly in and out of our national gateway, safeguarding Ireland’s connectivity, jobs, tourism and wider economic growth.”

See also  'A three meter miss' – Investigators review Nouvelair overflight of easyJet in Nice

Related posts:

Cancellations at Dublin airport today Darragh O’Brien Dublin Airport passenger cap, Airlines for Europe winter schedules, Dublin Airport capacity restrictions, Irish Aviation Authority 2024-2025, IAA passenger cap compliance, Dublin Airport High Court decision, summer 2025 passenger limit, Aer Lingus winter planning 2025-2026, Ryanair expected IAA cap suspension, government commitment lift passenger cap, Dublin Airport economic impact, transport ministers meeting stakeholders.Minister for Transport to bring Dublin passenger cap legislation to cabinet today Sean Duffy US Transport commissionerUS Department of Transportation terminates Aeroméxico-Delta Air Lines joint venture Lynne Embleton CEO of Aer LingusSceptred skies: The ‘who’s who’ of the saints whose names feature in the Aer Lingus fleet
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.