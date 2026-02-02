MSC Cruises confirms second private island near Ocean Cay

MSC Cruises confirmed construction of a second private island adjacent to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve near Bimini in the Bahamas as part of a larger expansion project. The yet-unnamed island known internally as Little Cay will feature luxury facilities and water features while staying true to Ocean Cay’s focus on nature pristine beaches and ocean beauty. Further details including an opening date will follow.

Enhancements to Ocean Cay include an extended pier opening late 2027 to accommodate two vessels simultaneously a new adults-only area called Paradise Sands additional dining venues and more cabanas. Seakers Cove Family Beach receives upgrades with a kids’ playground splash pad ropes course and interactive games. The MSC Foundation introduces the Shifting Perspective Experience for marine conservation.

