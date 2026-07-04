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Jason Liberty of Royal Caribbean
Jason Liberty of Royal Caribbean

NO change to LNG policy by Royal Caribbean – Jason Liberty

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By on Afloat

Royal Caribbean is to continue its LNG policy despite the destruction of infrastructure in Qatar and its implications for LNG supply.

Jason Liberty, group CEO of  Royal Caribbean told a press conference aboard the Legend of the Seas in reply to a question from Travel Extra editor Eoghan Corry that the LNG policy is not in question. 

Jason Liberty shared “On the LNG side we have obviously seen elevated fuel costs globally because of the conflict. For us LNG is not about cost it is about the environmental journey.” 

Jason Liberty and Michael Bayley after the media briefing on board Legend of the Seas
Jason Liberty and Michael Bayley after the media briefing on board Legend of the Seas

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