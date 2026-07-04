NO change to LNG policy by Royal Caribbean – Jason Liberty

Royal Caribbean is to continue its LNG policy despite the destruction of infrastructure in Qatar and its implications for LNG supply.

Jason Liberty, group CEO of Royal Caribbean told a press conference aboard the Legend of the Seas in reply to a question from Travel Extra editor Eoghan Corry that the LNG policy is not in question.

Jason Liberty shared “On the LNG side we have obviously seen elevated fuel costs globally because of the conflict. For us LNG is not about cost it is about the environmental journey.”