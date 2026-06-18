BELFAST airports combined passenger numbers rose by 4.4pc in April

Passenger numbers for April for the two Belfast airports combined were 783,567, up 4.4pc on 2025 and 9.2pc on pre-pandemic. Rolling annual was 9,122,319, down 0.6pc on the twelve months to April 2025.

Belfast International Airport passenger numbers for April were 568,632, up 2.9pc on 2025 and 4.9pc on pre-pandemic. Rolling annual was 6,711,067, down 1.1pc on the twelve months to April 2025.

Belfast City airport passenger numbers for April were 214,935, up 8.6pc on 2025 and 1.8pc on pre-pandemic. Rolling annual was 2,411,252,,down 0.7pc on the twelve months to April 2025.

Airport passenger numbers

Belfast City – Belfast International – Belfast combined – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Dublin – Heathrow – Kerry – Knock – Manchester – Shannon