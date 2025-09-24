PATA and Adara establish two-year partnership

Betsie Barr of PATA

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) and Adara have established a two-year partnership to advance data-driven decision-making in the Asia Pacific tourism sector.

The agreement focuses on co-branded research, including a report on advertising and measurement in destination management organisations, to be launched at a PATA summit.

PATA will promote Adara’s quarterly travel trends reports through its channels, while Adara leads research using ethically sourced first-party traveller data.

The collaboration aims to enhance engagement with governments and national tourism organisations by providing comprehensive traveller insights.

Joint efforts will explore additional opportunities to support members and the broader tourism industry in promoting sustainable growth.

Noor Ahmad Hamid shared, “This transformative collaboration with Adara, a long-standing and valued member of our Association, underscores our shared commitment to empowering destinations and government bodies across the PATA network—and the wider Asia Pacific travel and tourism industry—with the intelligence and tools needed to shape effective strategies.”

Jay Wardle shared, “We are delighted to partner with PATA to help shape the future of travel and tourism across the Asia Pacific region.