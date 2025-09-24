Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»PATA and Adara establish two-year partnership

PATA and Adara establish two-year partnership

0
By on B2B News
Betsie Barr of PATA

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) and Adara have established a two-year partnership to advance data-driven decision-making in the Asia Pacific tourism sector.

The agreement focuses on co-branded research, including a report on advertising and measurement in destination management organisations, to be launched at a PATA summit.

PATA will promote Adara’s quarterly travel trends reports through its channels, while Adara leads research using ethically sourced first-party traveller data.

The collaboration aims to enhance engagement with governments and national tourism organisations by providing comprehensive traveller insights.

Joint efforts will explore additional opportunities to support members and the broader tourism industry in promoting sustainable growth.

See also  TUI partners with SENNIES to support for children with special educational needs

Noor Ahmad Hamid shared, “This transformative collaboration with Adara, a long-standing and valued member of our Association, underscores our shared commitment to empowering destinations and government bodies across the PATA network—and the wider Asia Pacific travel and tourism industry—with the intelligence and tools needed to shape effective strategies.”

Jay Wardle shared, “We are delighted to partner with PATA to help shape the future of travel and tourism across the Asia Pacific region.

Related posts:

Sebastian Ebel CEO of TUITUI partners with SENNIES to support for children with special educational needs Visit USA webinar for Irish trade to address ESTA and mobile passport control app John Galligan of John Galligan TravelJohn Galligan Travel latest acquisition by Frosch as it integrates local agencies into global network GALLERY: Emirates@the Irish Open 2025
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.