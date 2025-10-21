Plans lodged for an eight-storey 130-bed hotel on Store Street

Richard Shakespeare Dublin City manager

Planning have been lodged for an eight-storey 130-bed hotel on Store Street and Moland Place, demolishing two-storey building but retaining facade.

The development includes public courtyard under railway arches for food stalls, no parking but 19 bike stands near Connolly and Busáras. The site is owned by CIE; aims to revitalise Store Street, Moland Place, Talbot Street.

Discussions are underway with Hilton, Holiday Inn; construction eyed for October 2026, opening 2028. Pre-planning has taken place with DCC which have been descriebd as supportive; while endorsements have been received from neighbours, Dublin Town; with a potential phase two on Talbot block.