Seabourn joins movement towards noctourism with after-dark experiences

Natalya Leahy President of Seabourn
Seabourn is joining the movement towards noctourism with after-dark experiences for its 2026 sailing season.

Highlights include an exclusive concert at Ephesus, a Baining Fire Dance in Papua New Guinea, and stargazing in Kimberley. Evening shore excursions feature wildlife at Bonorong Sanctuary and Hong Kong nightlife by tram. Dining options include al fresco venues like Earth & Ocean and Solis, offering Mediterranean cuisine.

The Retreat on Seabourn Encore and Ovation offers an exclusive “Dinner Under the Stars” experience.

Mark Tamis shared: “The night has always held a special allure, and our after-dark experiences invite guests to see the world in ways that are both rare and unforgettable.”

