HERE are the updates to DFA travel advice in rapidly changing world

|Azerbaijan
|Amended Travel Alert regarding certain ‘Do Not Travel’ regions within the country
|Bahrain
|Security status upgraded to Level 3, ‘Avoid Non-Essential Travel’
|China
|Updates throughout the page
|Cyprus
|Updated Travel Alert regarding drone attack added, later removed
|Czech Republic
|Added Travel Alert regarding World Cup play-off on 26 March
|Ecuador
|Updated Travel Alert regarding heavy rainfall, added cities to list of those under curfew in ‘State of Emergency’ Travel Alert
|Iceland
|Updated Travel Alert regarding volcanic and seismic activity
|India
|Travel Alert added regarding disruption to air travel due to escalations in Middle East and Gulf Region
|Iran
|Travel Alert amended due to escalations in the Middle East and Gulf region
|Iraq
|Travel Alert amended due to escalations in the Middle East and Gulf region
|Israel
|Security Status upgraded to Level 4, ‘Do Not Travel’
|Jordan
|Security status upgraded to Level 3, ‘Avoid Non-Essential Travel’
|Kenya
|Travel Alert regarding elections in 2025 removed, Travel Alert regarding flight disruptions added
|Kuwait
|Security status upgraded to Level 3, ‘Avoid Non-Essential Travel’
|Lebanon
|Security Status upgraded to Level 4, ‘Do Not Travel’
|Lithuania
|Updated link to Embassy Facebook account
|Maldives
|Travel Alert regarding air travel disruption and extension of tourist visas added
|Oman
|Travel Alert amended due to escalations in the Middle East and Gulf region
|Pakistan
|Travel Alert regarding regional and international developments added/amended
|Qatar
|Security status upgraded to Level 3, ‘Avoid Non-Essential Travel’
|Qatar
|Travel Alert added/amended and Security Status upgraded due to escalations in the Middle East and Gulf region
|Sri Lanka
|Travel Alerts regarding air travel disruption and fuel shortages added, information about Honorary Consul in Colombo removed
|Tajikistan
|Updates throughout the page
|Tanzania
|Travel Alert regarding flight disruptions added
|Turkiye
|Land crossings into Syria may be subject to change and require coordination from Turkish authorities
|UAE
|Security status upgraded to Level 3, ‘Avoid Non-Essential Travel’
The Department has updated advice on the introduction of England’s ETA: The new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for people travelling to, or transiting through Britain, the Channel Islands, or the Isle of Man from outside the Common Travel Area. Irish citizens, including Irish dual citizens, do not need and therefore are ineligible to apply for an ETA. Under entry requirements, you must present a valid Irish passport at border control to demonstrate that you are exempt from the ETA requirement.
You are advised to check your passport validity, and where necessary, apply for an Irish passport, well in advance of any travel. Where travel is required owing to an emergency, Irish citizens, including Irish dual citizens, who are not in possession of a valid Irish passport can contact your nearest Embassy or Consulate for advice.
Further information on the ETA is available at Get an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) to visit the Overview – GOV.UK
There is no change to entry requirements for travellers coming to Ireland without transiting through the London.