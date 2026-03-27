HERE are the updates to DFA travel advice in rapidly changing world

Azerbaijan Amended Travel Alert regarding certain ‘Do Not Travel’ regions within the country Bahrain Security status upgraded to Level 3, ‘Avoid Non-Essential Travel’ China Updates throughout the page Cyprus Updated Travel Alert regarding drone attack added, later removed Czech Republic Added Travel Alert regarding World Cup play-off on 26 March Ecuador Updated Travel Alert regarding heavy rainfall, added cities to list of those under curfew in ‘State of Emergency’ Travel Alert Iceland Updated Travel Alert regarding volcanic and seismic activity India Travel Alert added regarding disruption to air travel due to escalations in Middle East and Gulf Region Iran Travel Alert amended due to escalations in the Middle East and Gulf region Iraq Travel Alert amended due to escalations in the Middle East and Gulf region Israel Security Status upgraded to Level 4, ‘Do Not Travel’ Jordan Security status upgraded to Level 3, ‘Avoid Non-Essential Travel’ Kenya Travel Alert regarding elections in 2025 removed, Travel Alert regarding flight disruptions added Kuwait Security status upgraded to Level 3, ‘Avoid Non-Essential Travel’ Lebanon Security Status upgraded to Level 4, ‘Do Not Travel’ Lithuania Updated link to Embassy Facebook account Maldives Travel Alert regarding air travel disruption and extension of tourist visas added Oman Travel Alert amended due to escalations in the Middle East and Gulf region Pakistan Travel Alert regarding regional and international developments added/amended Qatar Security status upgraded to Level 3, ‘Avoid Non-Essential Travel’ Qatar Travel Alert added/amended and Security Status upgraded due to escalations in the Middle East and Gulf region Sri Lanka Travel Alerts regarding air travel disruption and fuel shortages added, information about Honorary Consul in Colombo removed Tajikistan Updates throughout the page Tanzania Travel Alert regarding flight disruptions added Turkiye Land crossings into Syria may be subject to change and require coordination from Turkish authorities UAE Security status upgraded to Level 3, ‘Avoid Non-Essential Travel’

The Department has updated advice on the introduction of England’s ETA: The new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for people travelling to, or transiting through Britain, the Channel Islands, or the Isle of Man from outside the Common Travel Area. Irish citizens, including Irish dual citizens, do not need and therefore are ineligible to apply for an ETA. Under entry requirements, you must present a valid Irish passport at border control to demonstrate that you are exempt from the ETA requirement.

You are advised to check your passport validity, and where necessary, apply for an Irish passport, well in advance of any travel. Where travel is required owing to an emergency, Irish citizens, including Irish dual citizens, who are not in possession of a valid Irish passport can contact your nearest Embassy or Consulate for advice.

Further information on the ETA is available at Get an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) to visit the Overview – GOV.UK

There is no change to entry requirements for travellers coming to Ireland without transiting through the London.