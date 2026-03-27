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Helen McEntee Miinister for Justice

HERE are the updates to DFA travel advice in rapidly changing world

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By on News & Knowledge
AzerbaijanAmended Travel Alert regarding certain ‘Do Not Travel’ regions within the country
BahrainSecurity status upgraded to Level 3, ‘Avoid Non-Essential Travel’
ChinaUpdates throughout the page
CyprusUpdated Travel Alert regarding drone attack added, later removed
Czech RepublicAdded Travel Alert regarding World Cup play-off on 26 March
EcuadorUpdated Travel Alert regarding heavy rainfall, added cities to list of those under curfew in ‘State of Emergency’ Travel Alert
IcelandUpdated Travel Alert regarding volcanic and seismic activity
IndiaTravel Alert added regarding disruption to air travel due to escalations in Middle East and Gulf Region  
IranTravel Alert amended due to escalations in the Middle East and Gulf region
IraqTravel Alert amended due to escalations in the Middle East and Gulf region
IsraelSecurity Status upgraded to Level 4, ‘Do Not Travel’
JordanSecurity status upgraded to Level 3, ‘Avoid Non-Essential Travel’
KenyaTravel Alert regarding elections in 2025 removed, Travel Alert regarding flight disruptions added
KuwaitSecurity status upgraded to Level 3, ‘Avoid Non-Essential Travel’
LebanonSecurity Status upgraded to Level 4, ‘Do Not Travel’
LithuaniaUpdated link to Embassy Facebook account
MaldivesTravel Alert regarding air travel disruption and extension of tourist visas added
OmanTravel Alert amended due to escalations in the Middle East and Gulf region
PakistanTravel Alert regarding regional and international developments added/amended
QatarSecurity status upgraded to Level 3, ‘Avoid Non-Essential Travel’
QatarTravel Alert added/amended and Security Status upgraded due to escalations in the Middle East and Gulf region
Sri LankaTravel Alerts regarding air travel disruption and fuel shortages added, information about Honorary Consul in Colombo removed
TajikistanUpdates throughout the page
TanzaniaTravel Alert regarding flight disruptions added
TurkiyeLand crossings into Syria may be subject to change and require coordination from Turkish authorities 
UAESecurity status upgraded to Level 3, ‘Avoid Non-Essential Travel’

The Department has updated  advice on the introduction of England’s ETA: The new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for people travelling to, or transiting through Britain, the Channel Islands, or the Isle of Man from outside the Common Travel Area. Irish citizens, including Irish dual citizens, do not need and therefore are ineligible to apply for an ETA. Under entry requirements, you must present a valid Irish passport at border control to demonstrate that you are exempt from the ETA requirement.

You are advised to check your passport validity, and where necessary, apply for an Irish passport, well in advance of any travel. Where travel is required owing to an emergency, Irish citizens, including Irish dual citizens, who are not in possession of a valid Irish passport can contact your nearest Embassy or Consulate for advice.

Further information on the ETA is available at Get an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) to visit the Overview – GOV.UK 

There is no change to entry requirements for travellers coming to Ireland without transiting through the London.

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