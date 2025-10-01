SECOND airline failure in 24 hours as Sweden’s Braathens closes Airbus operation

Ulrika Matsgård, CEO of Braathens Regional Airline

Braathens International Airways AB and Braathens Crew AB filed for bankruptcy at Solna District Court on 29 September, which led to the cessation of all Airbus operations the following day.

The move affects 200 employees and cancels charter flights for tour operators Ving and Apollo. Thousands of passengers face disruptions to package holidays across Scandinavia.The board of Braathens decided on 27 August to phase out the Airbus fleet and concentrate on ATR 72-600 turboprops for ACMI services.

Efforts to secure bridge financing failed, despite investments exceeding SEK300m, equivalent to €26.5m, since the pandemic. Per G Braathen, chairman and majority owner, stated the funding for a controlled phase-out did not materialise.

The Airbus unit, established in 2022, operated two A319s and three A320s on routes including Oslo, Gothenburg and Kristiansand to Split in Croatia.Braathens Regional Airlines AB, Braathens Regional Airways AB, Braathens People AB and Braathens Support AB remain unaffected by the proceedings. ATR 72-600 operations for other carriers continue.

Union negotiations start this week on redundancies linked to the Airbus closure. Management focuses on preserving agreements and jobs in the turboprop segment.

The bankruptcy follows the collapse of PLAY Airlines, an Icelandic low-cost carrier, on 28 September. PLAY cited weaker performance and media coverage for its decision to cease operations, which stranded passengers and grounded its fleet.

Regulators in Iceland and the European Union monitor both cases for impacts on air travel networks. Tour operators reroute affected flights through other providers, with compensation claims processed under EU regulations.Braathens seeks to reorganise around profitable areas after a 2023 group restructuring. Demand from tour operators declined further in 2025, compounded by startup costs and delayed aircraft deliveries.

The five Airbus jets, all leased, now stand idle, with Dublin based Carlyle amongst the lessors. Passengers with bookings receive refunds or rebookings via Ving and Apollo. The Irish Aviation Authority notes potential knock-on effects for transatlantic connections through Iceland, though mainland Europe routes operate normally.