Steelers fly in on Aer Lingus A330 Saint Laurence O’Toole

26 September 2025; Pittsburgh Steelers players, including kicker Chris Boswell, centre, arrive at Dublin Airport ahead of the first-ever NFL regular season game to be played in Ireland. The Steelers face the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park on Sunday 28th September, which will be broadcast free-to-air on Virgin Media. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

Aer Lingus welcomed the Pittsburgh Steelers at Dublin Airport on a chartered Airbus A330, named for the Kildare-born saint-archibishop of Dublin Laurence O”Tolole for the first NFL regular season game in Ireland at Croke Park on 28 September 2025.

The Steelers, with Irish heritage through the Rooney family, are joined by Steeler Nation fans for the historic game. Aer Lingus introduced the Steel Bag, blending Ireland’s Spice Bag with Pittsburgh’s culinary favourites, served by Steelers legend Brett Keisel at Earlsfort Terrace.

A Steelers Fan Tailgate at Merrion Square offers family-friendly football-themed activities over the weekend. Aer Lingus, the Official Airline of Steelers Ireland, operates 21 direct routes from North America to Dublin in 2025, adding Cancún and Raleigh-Durham in 2026.

Susanne Carberry shared: “It is a great privilege to welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers and Steeler Nation to Dublin for this history-making game at Croke Park – Ireland’s first ever NFL regular season game. We take great pride in delivering a warm Irish welcome to all our customers and today is especially meaningful given the Steelers’ rich Irish heritage through the Rooney family. As an airline, we’re focused on connecting North America with Ireland and beyond through our Dublin Hub, and this landmark event celebrates sport, our diaspora, and the enduring cultural ties we share with the United States. A huge welcome to the team, the Rooney family and, of course, Steeler Nation.”

Art Rooney II shared: “The opportunity for the Steelers to play in Ireland is truly special, both because of the Rooney family’s deep ties to the island and the chance to play in front of our passionate and growing Irish fans. With Aer Lingus as our partner, this historic game will celebrate the bonds between Pittsburgh, Ireland, and the game of American football.”