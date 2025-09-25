Strikes in Italy by baggage handlers, ground staff, and Volotea airline crews

Strikes by baggage handlers, ground staff, and Volotea airline crews are planned for 24 hours on today Thursday 26 September 2025 across Italian airports.

The industrial action will likely affect operations at Milan’s Linate and Malpensa airports.

Strikes are permitted in Italy after the summer ban period ends in early September.

Disruptions are expected to impact travellers, particularly at major airports.

Unions are pushing for better working conditions and agreements, prompting the planned action.