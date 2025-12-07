Trafalgar names repeat customers as Godmothers for Verity and Reverie

Trafalgar has appointed Cassandra Estrella-Roca and Kate McIntosh as Godmothers for its new river cruise ships Verity and Reverie debuting in April 2026.

Cassandra Estrella-Roca serves as Godmother for Verity on the Best of the Rhine and Amsterdam itinerary from 12 to 21 April 2026.

Kate McIntosh will act as Godmother for Reverie on the Best of the Danube itinerary from 11 to 18 April 2026.

Trafalgar selected the Godmothers through its Travel Unlocked Awards to reflect a refreshed tradition focused on real guests.

Both Godmothers will sail on the inaugural voyages and joined select launch-season activities.

Damien O’Connor shared, “Our river cruise product has been built around the idea that travel should feel personal, joyful and shaped by the people who experience it. Estrella-Roca and McIntosh reflect everything our brand stands for, including warmth, connection and a genuine love for discovery. Having them bless the Trafalgar Verity and Trafalgar Reverie is a meaningful way to begin this new chapter on the rivers of Europe.”

Cassie Estrella-Roca shared, “I am a loyal person when something works for me… Trafalgar has been that brand for me.”

Kate McIntosh shared, “I am so excited to be the new godmother and so proud to be part of an amazing brand, Trafalgar.”