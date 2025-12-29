Latest snow situation in European ski resorts
- Alpe d’Huez (France). Alpe d’Huez currently enjoys solid high-altitude snow cover, with upper slopes holding 140-160 cm and lower areas around 40-60 cm, thanks to early-season accumulations and snowmaking. Conditions are crisp and sunny with no recent significant snowfall, offering reliable piste skiing especially above 2,000m. A major snow storm is forecast from January 4-6, potentially bringing heavy accumulations to refresh the entire area.
- Arinsal (Andorra). Arinsal, part of the Pal-Arinsal sector in Grandvalira, benefits from a promising early winter with decent base levels supported by snow cannons. Current conditions are dry and clear, with good coverage on open runs but limited natural recent snow. Expect mostly sunny days ahead, with moderate snowfall possible in early January to improve lower slopes.
- Bansko (Bulgaria). Bansko has limited operations, with only higher-altitude terrain open and thin cover overall due to minimal recent snowfall in the region. Conditions remain challenging with hard-packed pistes and reliance on artificial snow; many Balkan resorts are similarly restricted. Forecasts show little immediate snow, though colder temperatures may help preservation into the new year.
- Kitzbühel (Austria). Kitzbühel boasts reasonable snow depths for late December, particularly on northern slopes, with extensive terrain open thanks to early snow and grooming. Current weather is clear and settled, providing firm but skiable conditions across much of the area. Moderate snowfall is anticipated in early January, enhancing coverage for the peak season.
- Lermoos (Austria): Lermoos in the Tiroler Zugspitz Arena features good retained base on higher runs, supported by efficient snowmaking. Conditions are currently dry with sunny skies, offering packed powder on open pistes. Upcoming forecasts suggest some fresh snow around January 4-6, which could significantly boost depths.
- Livigno (Italy): Livigno stands out with strong snow reliability at altitude, maintaining excellent coverage despite no recent falls. Clear, cold weather dominates, ideal for cruising the duty-free resort’s wide slopes. A substantial dump is expected January 4-6, with forecasts indicating very heavy snowfall to deliver powder conditions.
- Saalbach (Austria): Saalbach-Hinterglemm-Leogang-Fieberbrunn has a large linked area open with solid mid-season bases in higher zones. Sunny and mild weather prevails currently, with groomed pistes in good shape. Moderate snow is forecast for early January, promising a refresh across the Ski Circus.
- Saint Anton am Arlberg (Austria): St. Anton offers above-average snow depths for the time of year in the Arlberg region, with extensive terrain accessible. Conditions are clear and firm under sunny skies, excellent for on-piste skiing. Forecasts point to moderate to heavy snow starting early January, ideal for off-piste enthusiasts.
- Saint Johann in Tirol (Austria): St. Johann features decent coverage on main runs, bolstered by snow cannons in this lower-altitude area. Current dry, clear weather provides consistent grooming but limited fresh snow. Moderate accumulations are expected in the January 4-6 period, improving variety.
- Sauze d’Oulx (Italy): Sauze d’Oulx, part of the Via Lattea, has fair base levels on upper pistes with support from snowmaking. Sunny conditions dominate with no recent natural snow, keeping runs firm. Moderate snowfall forecast for early January should enhance the Milky Way linked area.
- Soldeu (Andorra): Soldeu in Grandvalira enjoys good early-season openings with around 80km initially available, thanks to recent investments in snow reliability. Clear skies and calm weather currently, with packed pistes. Some snow is possible in early January to build on the base.
- Val d’Isère (France): Val d’Isère maintains strong high-altitude snow from November storms, with vast terrain open in the Espace Killy. Conditions are sunny and settled, best on higher north-facing runs. Moderate snow forecast around January 4-5 will add freshness to this snow-sure favorite.
- Val Thorens (France): Europe’s highest resort, Val Thorens, delivers excellent coverage with most lifts and pistes operational in the Three Valleys. Clear weather prevails with firm, groomed snow ideal for cruising. Significant snowfall is expected early January, ensuring top conditions through the holidays.
- Westendorf/Söll (Austria – SkiWelt): The SkiWelt area around Westendorf and Söll has impressive terrain open (130-160km), with good bases retained on higher slopes. Sunny and dry currently, offering reliable family-friendly skiing. Moderate snow in early January should expand options further.
- Zell am See (Austria): Zell am See benefits from solid coverage on the Schmittenhöhe and linked areas, with lake views complementing groomed runs. Clear skies dominate with no recent snow, but conditions remain skiable. Moderate accumulations forecast for January 4-6 will refresh the glacier-accessible terrain