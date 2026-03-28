TUI River Cruises orders two newbuild ships

TUI River Cruises is signing for two new 188-guest river ships

The vessels are growing the fleet to 10 ships by 2028

The newbuilds are operating across Europe, the Rhine, Nile and the Douro

The ships are designed with foundations for alternative fuels including methanol

The order is following the christening of the refurbished TUI Aria in Frankfurt

TUI River Cruises has signed for two new 188-guest river ships that grow its fleet from six vessels in 2026 to 10 ships by 2028. The vessels are operating across Europe, the Rhine, Nile and the Douro and are designed with foundations for alternative fuels including methanol. The order is following the christening of the refurbished TUI Aria on the river Rhine in Frankfurt.

The new ships are purpose-built for the English market and are reflecting flexibility and choice for culturally immersive holidays. Katy Berzins is confirming the announcement marks a major milestone and signals continued investment in the fleet. The christening celebrations included speeches, a ceremonial bottle breaking and a live DJ set.

TUI River Cruises is expanding its European river programme with the newbuilds that feature modern river cruising experiences.

Katy Berzins, Head of River Cruises at TUI River Cruises shared “Announcing our new-build ships marks a major milestone for TUI River Cruises and signals our continued investment in the future of our fleet. These new ships, purpose-built for our customers, reflect our ambition for growth and our commitment to delivering an elevated, modern river cruising experience.”