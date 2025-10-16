Turkish Airlines considers moving 150-aircraft Boeing order to Airbus

Ahmet Bolat CEO of Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines could transfer its order for up to 150 B737 MAX aircraft to Airbus if discussions with CFM International fail to advance, according to chairman Ahmet Bolat.

The carrier confirmed an order in September for 150 B737-8 and B737-10 variants, with 100 firm and 50 optional, alongside 35 firm B787-9s and 15 B787-10s, plus rights for 25 additional B787s.

Negotiations with CFM International, the engine supplier for the MAX family, centre on reaching feasible economic terms, as disagreements persist.

Switching to Airbus would provide engine choices from CFM or Pratt & Whitney for the A320neo family, unlike the single option for Boeing’s MAX.

The airline’s current orders include 190 A321-200NX, 15 A350-1000s, 60 A350-900s and 5 A350Fs from Airbus, supporting a fleet growth to 800 aircraft by 2033 from 451 today.

Ahmet Bolat shared, “If CFM continues its stance, we’ll change to Airbus. With Airbus, I have choices.”