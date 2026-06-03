Dublin to Faro EI496@16.20 & inbound EI497 impacted by Portuguese strike

The general strike began on 3 June with effects starting on the previous day in some sectors

Transport unions under FECTRANS called action affecting trains buses trams and metros

Lisbon Metro suspended services from 23:00 on 2 June until 06:30 on 4 June

TAP Air Portugal cancelled most flights and contacted passengers for alternatives

Minimum services applied to essential rail health and public functions

Portugal is experiencing the start of widespread industrial action with a general strike taking place on Wednesday 3 June.

The action called by the General Confederation of Portuguese Workers has affected multiple sectors including transport and aviation with particular impacts at Faro Airport. The strikes cause the cancellation of Dubin to Faro EI496@16.20 and inbound EI497.

The strike protested proposed changes to labour legislation known as Trabalho XXI. Unions including those representing aviation workers joined the stoppage which followed a similar action in mid December. TAP Air Portugal operated 79 flights under minimum services while the remainder of its schedule was cancelled. Affected passengers have received direct contact with options to rebook for free within seven days.

Rail services operated by CP faced disruptions with minimum service levels in place for key routes. Metro networks in Lisbon and Porto ran restricted services on certain lines.

CGTP shared “the changes amount to an assault on workers rights and an affront to the Constitution of the Portuguese Republic”.