Turkish Airlines finalists order for 35 B787-9s and 15 787-10s for delivery between 2029 and 2034

Stephanie Pope COO of Boeing

Turkish Airlines revealed a firm order for 35 Boeing 787-9s and 15 787-10s, with deliveries planned between 2029 and 2034.

The airline outlined a deal for 100 737 MAX aircraft (737-8s and -10s), pending engine pricing agreements with CFM International. Options for 25 additional 787s and 50 more MAXs were secured, supporting the airline’s goal of an 800-aircraft fleet by 2033.

The 787-10s, offering 25pc better fuel efficiency, will serve high-demand routes in Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and the US. Turkish Airlines currently operates over 200 Boeing aircraft, with an average fleet age of 10.1 years as of June 2025.

Ahmet Bolat shared: “This landmark agreement represents much more than fleet growth. It is a reflection of our leadership in the industry as well as our dedication to innovation and operational excellence.”

Stephanie Pope shared: “We are honoured that Turkish Airlines has once again chosen the 787 and 737 MAX to power its future growth. As a proud partner to Turkey and the Turkish aviation industry for 80 years, we look forward to continuing our support of Turkish Airlines.”