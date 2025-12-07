Boost for Belfast as US Government clears Boeing-Spirit deal with Airbus and CTRM

Trending
By on Aviation, News & Knowledge

The former Shorts aviator plant in Belfast is now cleared to operate as a separate unit as US Federal Trade Commission approved Boeing’s acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems for €4bn, contingent on divestments to Airbus and CTRM.

This is the final hurdle in the regulatory process allowing Airbus to acquire Spirit parts dedicated to its aircraft including sites in Kinston, NC, Wichita, KS, Belfast, St. Nazaire and Casablanca. CTRM took over a facility in Subang, Malaysia, as part of the deal approved by regulators.

Boeing expected the transaction to close by the end of 2025 with a total value of €7.6 billion including all divestments. The deal integrated Spirit’s operations into Boeing while Airbus gained key component manufacturing sites.

