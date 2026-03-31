FAREWELL then, Aer Lingus closes Manchester base after four years

When Aer Lingus opened their Manchester base in 2021, it was a major move by the airline into new uncharted skies. Manchester passenger numbers are slightly less than Dublin, and seemed to offer an opportunity to repeat the model that had been so successful on this side of the Irish Sea. Aer Lingus unit costs on the Atlantic were well below the operators out of Manchester, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, and it seemed an ideal opportunity to offer better value across the Atlantic than its competitors without the endurance of the enormous unit costs at Heathrow.

Today the base closes without a fanfare and the two A330s based there, Saint Patrick and Saint Munchin, return home with their landing gear between their wings. The airline confirmed the full cessation of transatlantic operations from Manchester as of 31 March 2026 after a phased wind-down that began in mid-February.

The Manchester to New York JFK service ended on 23 February while routes to Orlando and Barbados followed on the final day. JFK and Orlando passengers have the option of transitting through Dublin and the seasonal service from Manchester to Barbados now transfer to Dublin for eight weeks to honour existing holiday bookings, operating three times weekly. Short-haul flights between Manchester and Ireland continue unaffected while long-haul capacity returns to the Dublin hub.

Aer Lingus revealed that although the Manchester base had generated profits since its launch, the operating margins lagged considerably behind those achieved at Dublin.

The base was launched in 2021 with two A330 aircraft to tap into Manchester’s substantial catchment area and replicate the successful low-cost long-haul model from Dublin.

While the operation generated profits it did not deliver the significantly lower margins than the Dublin equivalent which made further investment difficult to justify. And, with bad timing the United trade union demanded pay parity with Dublin staff, rather than with Manchester rates paid by the airline’s competitors. They called a strike after prolonged talks with the airline broke down. Aer Lingus flew through the strike at considerable cost. Aer Lingus confirmed the full closure of transatlantic services effective 31 March 2026 with New York flights ending on 23 February.

The closure marks the end of a five-year experiment that began with such optimism but ultimately highlighted structural differences in costs and performance. Aer Lingus established the base to capture demand from the large catchment area around Manchester and to compete directly on long-haul routes where lower unit costs could deliver competitive fares. Initial services launched with flights to Barbados in October 2021 followed by New York and Orlando.

The strategy aimed to utilise the spare capacity of the A330 fleet more efficiently away from the high-cost environment of Heathrow. However, the lower margins persisted despite steady passenger loads and the base never matched the financial contribution of the core Dublin operation.

The Manchester venture faced challenges from the outset including competition from established carriers and the complexities of managing a separate Enlgish subsidiary. The airline engaged in consultations with pilots, cabin crew and ground staff throughout early 2026 but could not reach agreement on changes that would close the profitability gap.

Now 200 jobs linked to the long-haul operation faced potential impact although the carrier offered redeployment opportunities and severance discussions where necessary. The return of the two A330 aircraft to Ireland allows Aer Lingus to redeploy capacity on higher-yield routes from its main hub or support new seasonal services such as the planned Barbados flights in spring 2026.

This quiet departure from Manchester raises questions about the viability of secondary long-haul bases for European network carriers in the current economic climate. Aer Lingus has consolidated its transatlantic growth around Dublin where scale, connectivity and cost advantages align more closely.

The airline continues to expand its Dublin-based long-haul network including Pittsburgh and Raleigh Durham in 2026. Manchester Airport retains strong short-haul links to Ireland and has seen other carriers increase capacity on transatlantic routes in response to the gap left by Aer Lingus.

The episode serves as a reminder that even profitable outstations can prove unsustainable when margins fall short of group expectations and when negotiations with unions reach an impasse. As Aer Lingus CEO Lynn Embleton said, “when things start going wrong in long haul, you can lose a lot of money very quickly.”