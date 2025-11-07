Trending
Vueling flights affected by storm delays

Pla Pintre of Vueling
Vueling Airlines reported 17 flights cancelled and 53 delayed across the network due to scattered thunderstorms. 

Hardest-hit airports include Barcelona El Prat, London Gatwick, Paris Orly, Malpensa, and Alicante Elche.  Passengers face long queues at check-in and overcrowded terminals with limited refreshment support. 

Affected routes connect Barcelona with Lyon, Nice, Malaga, Florence, Valencia, Bilbao, and Manchester.  Travellers may be entitled to compensation for delays over three hours under EU Regulation 261/2004.

Vueling shared “We are working to minimise impacts and advise passengers to check flight status online.”

