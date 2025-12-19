WATCH: Turespaña, 40 years showcasing the world’s finest tourism

Turespaña has released a commemorative video celebrating 40 years of promoting Spain. The narrative picks out the highlights of that period, as well as the lockdowns and silence” of pandemic”:

You see, this is a story of change,

and it begins long before I was born.

Spain back then was something else.

People saw us as an exotic country,

a unique place with a culture all its own.

And we would say with pride: visit Spain.

Later, when I was young,

people from all over Europe started to arrive,

with their cameras, their sandals,

and turning red like prawns under the sun.

They brought us modernity.

They showed us new ways of living.

And, without realising it, we began to change too.

We put on a bikini and when we came out of the water,

Spain had become the best beach in Europe.

People would say: Spain is different.

And, honestly, they were right.

They came because they felt good here, really good,

although, to be honest,

I’m not sure we always knew how to tell that story properly

until 1985, when we finally got our act together,

Turespaña was born.

We asked Miró for a sun, and with that art, that light, we told the world

that everything in Spain lived under that radiant sun,

and we stepped out into the world, saying proudly,

hey, this isn’t just any average place, you know.

Those were years of momentum of energy, of confidence.

We even got a high speed train.

The Olympic Games came to Barcelona,

Sevilla’s Expo,

The Xacobea in Galicia

Madrid as the European capital of culture

all of Spain seemed to be telling the world

that we had a passion for life,

because if there’s something we have here, it’s passion,

passion for what we do, for who we are.

By that point, Spain no longer needed an introduction.

People already knew us.

What we needed was to consolidate, which sounds technical,

but in my language, it means there’s no stopping this now.

Spain was no longer just a word printed on a plane ticket.

It was the flavours of gaspacho,

a concert at the Palau,

A stroll through the Prado, or tapas at a bar,

and of course, our beaches.

Spain was and is our way of being and of living,

something many places do not understand

because these aren’t the same thing.

It was a time of style, of identity,

and we told the world with complete confidence,

you NEED Spain.

Of course you do, like olive oil, needs toast.

We spoke.

And even if they didn’t understand our words, they understood us.

Because here we don’t just speak Spanish, Galian, Catalan, or Basque.

Here we speak dance, wine, art, the Mediterranean,

with full plazas and busy hands.

There were difficult moments, too, of course,

just when we were soaring, everything stopped,

so much pain, everyone at home, but not for long.

Spain did its homework.

We gave it everything we had, and as soon as it was possible,

Turespaña reminded the world that it was time to return to Spain.

And oh, did they ever,

coming back, made us stronger, more resilient.

We understand that we weren’t just any ordinary destination

and that after a pandemic, after lockdowns and silence,

people deserved Spain.

because those who come never fully leave.

And if you don’t believe and look around, people who visit return,

And if so many come back, it must be for a reason, right?

The pairing, the blend, the fusion. That of Spain!

That is who we are.

And after all those years, let me tell you something,

Tourism is a fundamental part of all our lives.

It opened us to the world. It showed us who we were,

and how far we can go. And look how far we’ve come.

Today we can say with confidence

that we’re the world’s favourite destination.

Now they don’t just come from Europe,

they come from Canada, from Japan, from near and far.

And now it’s time to learn to travel better

with a bit more technology, a bit more artificial intelligence,

and a whole lot more collaboration

because today’s tourism needs to be different,

calmer, more responsible, more sustainable,

and that that’s a beautiful thing.

And as Turespaña says now,

if you think you already know us, think again,

because there’s still so much Spain left to discover.

And yes, there’s a future and it’s looking very bright.

And as I taught my friend John that summer in 92, gracias,

Y hasta pronto.

Turespaña, 40 year’s showcasing the world’s finest tourism