Winterval Festival Waterford goes daily for final week

Winterval festival is to continue with daily programmes as it enters its final week until December 23.

Upcoming events include a performance by Susan O’Neill at Christ Church Cathedral on Friday December 19. Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime runs at the SETU Arena until December 30. BuskAid will be supporting Tinteán Housing on December 22 followed by a Lumina concert at Franciscan Friary on December 23.

Trevor Darmody, Winterval Festival Director shared “To date, almost 800,000 people have enjoyed Winterval this year, and we are thrilled to welcome even more visitors over the remaining six days as we lead into Christmas. The support for the festival, the city and our local businesses has been phenomenal, and we look forward to finishing Winterval 2025 on a real high.”