World’s tallest hotel opens at Ciel Dubai Marina

Ciel Dubai Marina has opened the world’s tallest hotel, 377 metres with 82 floors. The hotel joins IHG’s Vignette Collection.

The property features the world’s highest infinity pool. The location provided access to Marina boardwalk and attractions.

Heinrich Morio, managing director shared “We are delighted to welcome guests to Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection, a visionary landmark that redefines innovation, luxury and creativity at every level. This extraordinary hotel reflects Dubai’s status as a global destination for tourism and business, offering an experience that is as elevated as it is unforgettable.”

