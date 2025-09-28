AIRPORT GUIDE: Kirkwall, what passengers can expect

KIRKWALL AIRPORT

Kirkwall Airport (KOI), located 4.6 kilometres southeast of Kirkwall in the Orkney Islands, serves as the main hub for the region, handling around 171,000 passengers annually. Managed by Highlands and Islands Airports Limited, this compact airport connects Orkney to mainland Scotland and its outer islands, including the world’s shortest scheduled flight between Papa Westray and Westray, lasting just two minutes.

The single terminal, with arrivals and departures on the ground floor, is easy to navigate, featuring clear English signage and a straightforward layout with check-in desks, security, and gates all in close proximity. For passengers with mobility needs, wheelchairs, a mobile ramp for larger aircraft, and accessible toilets with grab rails are available, with assistance provided if requested 48 hours in advance through airlines.

Access to the airport is convenient, with reliable transport options linking to Kirkwall’s town centre. Stagecoach bus routes 3 and 4 serve the airport, with route 4 acting as a shuttle to Kirkwall, taking about 10 minutes for approximately £2. Buses meet most scheduled flights, with tickets available onboard.

Taxis, stationed outside the terminal, cost around €15 (£13) to the town centre, offering a quick five-minute ride. Car rental agencies, including Avis and Europcar, are located in the arrivals hall, and the airport is easily reachable via the A960 road, with a pay-on-departure car park offering 100 spaces, including free Blue Badge parking with a free exit ticket from the information desk. A drop-off zone in front of the terminal allows brief stops at no cost.

The passenger experience is designed for simplicity, though the small terminal can feel busy during peak times. Check-in, with 12 desks, opens two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international, closing 30 to 45 minutes prior, with online check-in encouraged for Loganair flights.

Security screening, using body scanners and X-ray equipment, takes 10 to 15 minutes but can slow to 30 minutes during busy summer periods due to a single lane. Travellers should arrive one hour early for domestic flights and two for international to account for potential queues. Free Wi-Fi is available via the “Airport Free WiFi” network, and charging stations are present near seating areas. A quiet room near check-in provides a calm space for passengers with dementia or autism, and a defibrillator is located at the information desk.

Dining and retail options are limited but practical. The Airfayre Café, located in the main terminal, serves hot meals, sandwiches, and drinks, with a coffee priced at about £3 and meals up to £10, though some travellers note higher costs compared to mainland cafes. A small shop offers newspapers, snacks, and local souvenirs, open during flight hours from around 6 am. Duty-free is not available due to the airport’s domestic focus. Additional amenities include baby-changing facilities, a postbox, and a TV lounge area, with smoking permitted only in designated outdoor zones.

On-time performance is generally reliable, with most flights departing within 15 minutes of schedule, supported by a 4,685-foot main runway and a shorter secondary runway. However, Orkney’s weather, particularly fog and strong winds, can cause delays or cancellations, especially in winter. Passengers should monitor flight statuses via the airport’s app or screens. For connections, the compact terminal simplifies transfers, with minimum connection times of 30 minutes for domestic and 60 minutes for international flights, typically through Aberdeen or Edinburgh. The airport’s small size means no re-clearing of security for connections.Potential delays often stem from weather disruptions or high passenger volumes during summer, which can strain check-in and security. The single security lane and manual baggage searches for oversized items like pushchairs may add time, so early arrival is advised.